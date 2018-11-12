FOOD & DRINK

Bruno Mars to provide Thanksgiving meals for 24K people

EMBED </>More Videos

Bruno Mars will provide meals to 24,000 Hawaii residents in need for the Thanksgiving holiday.

NEW YORK (AP) --
Bruno Mars will mark the end of his massive "24K Magic World Tour" by providing meals to 24,000 Hawaii residents in need for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Hawaiian-born singer announced Sunday he has donated money for the food to the Salvation Army's Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division, which hosts an annual Thanksgiving meal program to help those in need.

Mars is set to perform the final show of his 200-date tour at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu on Sunday. It is his third consecutive night at the 50,000-seat venue.

The performer's tour is in support of his multi-platinum 2016 album, "24K Magic." It won six Grammy Awards earlier this year, including album, song and record of the year. The album includes the hits "That's What I Like," ''Finesse" and "24K Magic."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodthanksgivingbruno marsdonationsholidayHawaii
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Pick up pizza and pour-your-own pints at North San Jose's new Blast & Brew
Peruvian, pizza, and pub fare: get these trending San Francisco restaurants on your radar
Oh My Boba brings bubble tea and more to Berryessa
Dessert shop 'Sweet Castro' shutters; Park Gyros to expand into its space
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
29 dead in Camp Fire in Butte County, 228 remain missing
Woolsey Fire spreads to 143 square miles, 20 percent containment
Unhealthy air from Camp Fire continues to blanket Bay Area
Accuweather Forecast: Unhealthy air through Thursday, tracking rain next week
Camp Fire is now California's most destructive wildfire
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
Butte County Fire: Current evacuations, road closures, donation information
Show More
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
SF and San Jose hold parades to honor veterans
Camp Fire survivors talk about escaping massive wildfire
VIDEO: Man records as he and family escapes from flames
Family, friends lined the street to pay respect to 18-year-old Napa girl killed in mass shooting
More News