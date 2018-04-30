FOOD & DRINK

Bubble tea bounty abounds at East San Jose's newest eatery, Boba Fitt

By Hoodline
If bubble tea is what you're after, look no further than East San Jose's newest establishment. Called Boba Fitt, the new arrival is located at 1051 E Capitol Expy., in the former Hoki Poke space.

Boba Fitt has a long menu of sweet, less sweet and extra sweet drink options, including fruity flavors, teas, coffees and milk teas. It also has snacks, like crab soup, popcorn chicken, Thai banana crepes, boba buns, and fish balls. Look for drinks to cost around $4.

The bubble tea shop has both indoor and outdoor seating.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 45 reviews on Yelp so far, Boba Fitt is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Anna D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 21, said, "This place really surprised me! I had really low expectations and wasn't expecting the drinks to be any good but wow ... their drinks are pretty bomb. I got the Taro Float."

"The Black Dragon tasted good and had the right amount of sweetness at 100%. I would suggest that drink if you like Oolong milk tea," Daniel H. wrote.

Head on over to check it out: Boba Fitt is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
