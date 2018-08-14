Bubble tea chain Happy Lemon brings salted cheese series to Pleasanton

Happy Lemon continues to expand with its newest bubble tea shop in Pleasanton. Like the international chain's other locations, the new addition at 3150 Santa Rita Road, Suite B, specializes in salted cheese -- a fluffy tea topping made with whipped cream, milk and cream cheese.
The salted cheese series includes drinks like green tea with salted cheese, black tea, chocolate, light oolong tea, milk tea with Oreo and tiramisu, matcha latte and ice coffee.
Craving the classics? Happy Lemon also offers boba milk tea, classic milk tea, Oreo milk tea, milk green tea and milk tea with pudding, boba and lychee jelly. Extra toppings include aloe, grass jelly, taro and red bean.
Happy Lemon has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 44 reviews on Yelp.
"Nice little spot in Pleasanton," wrote Yelper Jon T., who reviewed the shop on Aug. 11. "I ordered the fresh lemon green tea, which was refreshing on a hot day. The boba was chewy and full of flavor. Will definitely come back again!"
And Di H. noted, "Great boba tea place and even tastes better than what I had in China. Staff is friendly and the place is new and clean. Have had salted cream black tea and strawberry black tea with salted cream and mango boba, both were great!"
Head on over to check it out: Happy Lemon is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
