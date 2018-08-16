Bubble tea spot Identitea makes its debut in the Mission

Bubble tea fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The fresh arrival to the Mission, called Identitea, is located at 3109 24th St. (between Folsom and Harrison).
This new boba joint is sharing its space with poke bowl spot Poke Stop, which has yet to open. But customers can already stop in to sample its selection of drinks, each of which is named for a different San Francisco neighborhood.
Menu options include the Castro, a lychee green tea with guava juice and boba; the Japantown, a matcha latte; and the Mission, a house-roasted milk tea with grass jelly. Customers can also build their own drinks.
The new addition has gotten off to an uneven start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp, but it's still early days.
Daniel M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 6, wrote, "Been to a plethora of different boba shops, and none compare to Identitea. On my first experience, I felt very welcomed by the entire staff. My first drink, 'The Richmond,' was such an enjoyable experience. The boba they prepare here is so fresh."
Yelper Tim L. was less enthusiastic, adding, "They were overly sweet and syrupy drinks that did not impress me. You can see their entire arsenal of syrups behind the counter, and I didn't really see anything fresh or anything that would differentiate this place from other boba places."
Head on over to check it out: Identitea is open from noon-8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
