Buddy Teahouse brings bubble tea and more to San Jose | Hoodline

A new spot to score bubble tea has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Buddy Teahouse, the fresh addition is located at 481 E. San Carlos St. in San Jose.
The bubble tea spot offers a lychee green milk tea with boba, a kreama jasmine green tea, a mango green tea and more. It will soon start to serve ramen and smoothies.
With a four-star rating out of 27 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has gotten a good response.
Sally C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 6, wrote, "My first visit here was amazing. The drinks are creative as well, such as the Sparkling Strawberry Tea (recommend with strawberry jelly.) The toppings are awesome as well! The boba is definitely made freshly due to its softness."
And Cori N. wrote, "I got the kreama golden black tea and the basil popcorn chicken. Both were pretty good. The tea was creamy, and the chicken was crispy. "
Head on over to check it out: Buddy Teahouse is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
