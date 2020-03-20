Coronavirus

Burger King offers 2 free kids meals with any meal purchase during coronavirus crisis

Worried about feeding your family during the coronavirus crisis?

Burger King is giving parents a chance to get free meals for their kids starting next week.

The burger chain says next Monday it will offer two free kid's meals for every adult meal that's ordered.

But, the offer is only for meals purchased online and on Burger King's app, where you will find the coupons for the offer.

Burger King says customers can redeem those coupons one time per guest every day through April 6, or as long as supplies last.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkburger kingfree foodcoronavirusfast food restaurantu.s. & world
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 economic relief: Burger King offers 2 free kids meals
Coronavirus death toll reaches 10,000 as pandemic worsens
New York state cases surge with increase in testing
Family recreates canceled Disney vacation at home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Update: CA shelter-in-place order issued amid COVID-19 crisis
Grand Princess passengers in quarantine refuse COVID-19 tests
UCSF researchers race to find treatment for COVID-19
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Fight against COVID-19 will keep Seton Medical Center open
A look at California's COVID-19 hospital readiness
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos donate $1 million to aid COVID-19 relief
Show More
Coronavirus Diary: Quarantined SF family shares daily updates
Videos show impact of novel coronavirus outbreak on Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Lines getting longer at COVID-19 testing site in San Mateo
Coronavirus: Drive around SF shows empty streets, stores closed
More TOP STORIES News