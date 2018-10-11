Burgerim brings its customizable mini burgers to San Pablo

Burger fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Growing Israeli franchise Burgerim has opened up shop at 2300 El Portal Drive, offering its signature three-ounce patties. The chain has stores throughout the United States, with dozens of locations in California alone.
Choose a single burger, packs of two or three, or a party box containing 16 of the mini burgers. Each burger can be customized by selecting the bun, sauces, patties (beef, turkey, falafal, dry-aged beef, lamb, salmon, among others) and from several toppings.
The menu also includes chicken wings, salads, milkshakes and sides like sweet potato fries and onion rings.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp so far, Burgerim has been warmly received by patrons.
Tekiyah T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 5, wrote, "Really good, something a little different. Sierra at the cash register was very helpful and sweet. Even the cooks were sweet. Food was good. Had the salmon and the veggie burgers. Loved the veggie burger."
And Jeanell J. wrote, "We will definitely be back. We're flexitarians (weekday vegans) and they have two not-meat options that we can't wait to try."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Burgerim is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
