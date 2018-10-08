Burgerim brings its signature halal burgers to Pleasant Hill

If freshly made halal burgers are what you're after, look no further than this new eatery. Located at 2380 Monument Blvd., Suite C-2, the fresh addition is called Burgerim.
The rapidly expanding Israeli burger chain, which has locations across the country, is serving up its signature 3-ounce patties. Choose from three buns, fives sauces, 11 patties and nine toppings.
Patty types include dry-aged beef, turkey, lamb, chicken, salmon, veggie and more, while toppings include grilled onion, sunny-side up egg, pineapple, bacon, American cheese and avocado. They are sold as a single burger, in packs of two or three, or as part of a party box with 16 burgers. Sides include sweet potato fries and onion rings. (Find the full menu here.)
Burgerim has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of 45 reviews on Yelp.
Lawrence P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 30, wrote, "The sweet potato fries were the highlight. I'm not one to order sweet potato fries over traditional potato ones, but theirs are amazing. Crunchy garlic chicken wings are a hit. Definitely a must get."
Yelper Joana D. added, "The salmon burger was actually very tasty and doesn't smell fishy. The burgers were like slider size, which was perfect. We love the fries because it's actually fresh fries."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Burgerim is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
food
