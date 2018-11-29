FOOD & DRINK

Burgerim makes first Pleasanton debut, with signature customizable sliders

Photo: Sunny J./Yelp

By Hoodline
The newest outpost of rapidly expanding fast-casual slider chain Burgerim has opened its doors in Pleasanton at 4233 Rosewood Drive, Suite 11. The fresh arrival is part of the international chain's plan to grow from 20 restaurants in California to about 100, according to the San Jose Mercury News.

The burger joint's 2.8-ounce oversized slider patties come in several varieties of beef, plus turkey, lamb, salmon, veggie and more. Diners are encouraged to get more than one at a time with two-burger and three-burger meals.

They can also customize them further with different types of buns, cheeses, and other toppings like jalapenos, bacon, avocado, grilled onions and fried eggs. As for sides, the joint has signature oval-shaped fries, as well as chicken wings, salads, onion rings and more.

Both take-out and delivery are available, and on-duty police officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel get 50 percent off all orders. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a 3.5-star rating out of 26 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is still finding its feet, but it's early days yet.

Yelper Omar A., at least, was impressed: "Lots of staff working hard while maintaining a very clean appearance. ... As far as taste, I can really say that these burgers surpassed my expectations."

But Jennifer K., among others, reported slow or confused service. "We waited 35 minutes today to get our two mini burgers. ... The food was completely cold."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Burgerim is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
