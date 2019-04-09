Food & Drink

Cadbury Egg flavored mayonnaise: Yum or Yuck?

It's that time of year for Cadbury Eggs, which are already very polarizing.

You either love the creme-filled chocolate eggs or can't stand to even look at them.

But now there is this: Cadbury and Heinz have teamed up to make Cadbury creme egg mayonnaise.

Basically, this British treat blends mayo and mustard with little Cadbury chocolate bits.

One woman posted on Twitter that she will be curled up in a fetal position waiting for the company to take this back.

Apparently, some Brits really like it. They're slathering it on their biscuits and crumpets and such.

As you might imagine, others hate it, calling it an assault on taste buds.

It's only available in Britain while supplies last.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbizarrebuzzworthyfoodbig talkers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More TOP STORIES News