Cafe BOHO brings eclectic seasonal fare to the Marina

Cafe Boho, a new American eatery, recently opened its doors in the Marina at 3321 Steiner St. (between Chestnut and Lombard), serving an eclectic, seasonal menu that's not bound to a specific cuisine.
"I wouldn't even call it fusion," co-owner Eileen Filmus told Eater.
The seasonal brunch menu includes items like lobster and burratta with serrano, mache (corn salad), lemon, and pistachio ($21); porcini pappardelle with rosemary vegetable au jus, wild mushrooms, Parmesan, and a poached egg ($21); and a New York steak with fries and bitter greens ($24).
Dinner items include octopus with beets, fennel, broccoli, frisee, beluga, lentil, almond, lemon and herbs ($29); fish du jour with carrot ginger puree, endive, wild rice and watercress (market price); and duck with celery root, huckleberry, charred lemon, and radicchio ($37).
So far, Cafe BOHO has earned 3.5 stars out of seven Yelp reviews.
"What a wonderful addition to the Marina restaurant scene," wrote Yelper Andrey A. "Boho pleasantly surprised me with a wide variety of choices. You can go for the burger with a generous portion of seasoned fries and blue cheese dressing, or you can be adventurous and go for the lobster and warm burrata -- an unexpected but impeccable combination."
Tanya R. noted, "We've had dinner here twice already and will definitely come back again! The food, ambiance and service are all great. Octopus is definitely my favorite item on the menu, and I would definitely recommend it to any seafood fan."
Cafe BOHO is open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
foodHoodlineSan Francisco