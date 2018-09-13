If you've got Argentine cuisine on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 2999 Shattuck Ave. in South Berkeley, the fresh addition is called Cafe Buenos Aires.
The eclectic menu features three categories of empanadas: traditional options like spinach and feta, corn and peppers, onions and cheese, beef, chicken and more; vegan options like roasted eggplant and kale butternut squash; and sweet options such as apple hand pie, blueberry and pecan.
Other menu items include a variety of quiches, sandwiches, salads and bagels. Or, check out Argentine pastries like alfajores (traditional chocolate snickerdoodles) and croissants. Pair your meal with drinks from the coffee bar, seasonal smoothies, hot chocolate and teas.
Cafe Buenos Aires has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Mia K. wrote, "I really enjoy this dog-friendly neighborhood cafe with Argentine empanadas. It is clean, calm and the owner is super friendly. They are constantly improving, and every time I come to this place there is something new: now they have a great wine collection!"
And Maggie A. added, "The food is Argentine style, with goodies like empanadas and alfajores. I picked the Caprese empanada for $4.99 and a bottled cherry limeade. The Caprese empanada still tasted fresh and had a beautiful flaky crust."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Cafe Buenos Aires is open from 6:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Cafe Buenos Aires brings empanadas, pastries and more to South Berkeley
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories