California added to list of states at risk for salmonella infection from tainted pre-cut melons

California has now been added to the list of states at risk for salmonella from contaminated cut melon. (Shutterstock )

California has now been added to the list of states at risk for salmonella infection from contaminated pre-cut melon.

Stores in 23 states have been pulling cut watermelon, honeydew and cantaloupe from shelves, as federal health officials work to find the source of the contamination.

So far, at least 60 people have gotten sick in five states; 31 people were hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RELATED: Salmonella linked to pre-cut melon sickens 60 in Midwest

The FDA has posted a full list of retailers where it believes contaminated melon was sold, including Walmart, Walgreens, Costco and Whole Foods.

If you have some in your home, you are urged to throw it away.

Click here for a look at recent product recalls here in California and across the country.
