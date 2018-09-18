FOOD & DRINK

Camper brings modern American fare to downtown Menlo Park

If you've got New American cuisine on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The newcomer to downtown Menlo Park, called Camper, is located at 898 Santa Cruz Ave. and is focused on seasonal, locally sourced fare.

Diners can expect starters like baby kale served with ruby beets, Ojai mandarins and smoked Greek yogurt; California coast tuna crudo with sesame, lime and melons; and heirloom cucumbers, plums and whipped tofu.

For your main dishes, check out the barbecued carrots, served with black-eyed peas, kohlrabi and romesco sauce; or the Camper organic roast chicken with chickpea stew, chicories and saba. Round out your meal with desserts like seasonal fruit crisp with sweet cream gelato and frozen mint mousse with smoked chocolate sauce. (See the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, the new restaurant is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Amanda S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 10, wrote, "Everything we had was incredible, but the absolute standouts were the pasta, particularly the artichoke dumpling pasta. It was incredible! I also am still thinking about the Syracuse-style potatoes that accompanied the steak."

And Sara S. wrote, "Wow. The whipped tofu was mind-blowingly delicious. The tofu itself was an ethereal fluffy treat, topped with an exquisite variety of vegetables -- some too unfamiliar to name. The soy sauce derivative on this dish took it to another level."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Camper is open from 5-10 p.m. from Tuesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
