marijuana

Carl's Jr testing the ultimate 'Happy Meal,' a CBD-infused burger

DENVER (KGO) -- A Carl's Jr. in Denver, Colorado is making the ultimate 'Happy Meal' for just one day. The Tennessee-based company just announced it's testing a CBD burger in the pot-friendly state.

It's called the "Rocky Mountain High: Cheeseburger Delight" and the burger will be sold at one location for one day only in Colorado. The date - April 20 -- or "4/20," "420 day" or "4:20," are all slang for marijuana.

The burger features a sauce infused with the cannabis extract CBD. Carl's Jr. says the burger could make it to its permanent menu.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcoloradomarijuanafast food restaurantburgers
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARIJUANA
Trial offers not always free
SoCal pot busts: 5.9 tons of marijuana found
Marijuana plants pop up in Vermont Statehouse flower beds
Woman orders 'Moana' cake but instead gets marijuana cake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News