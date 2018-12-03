Cast your net wide at the 4 top spots for seafood in Sausalito

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood sources in Sausalito, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to cast your line.
1. Fish
Photo: Thu S./Yelp
Topping the list is Fish. Located at 350 Harbor Drive, its popular dishes like the crab roll sandwich, white clam chowder with bacon and potatoes, and cod over salad have made it the best-loved seafood spot in Sausalito, boasting four stars out of 2,150 reviews on Yelp.
Reviewers also praise the great view of the marina, but be aware: the spot is cash-only.
2. Scoma's Of Sausalito
Photo: Truc M./Yelp
Next up is Scoma's Of Sausalito, situated out on a pier at 588 Bridgeway for a similarly magnificent view (ask to be seated overlooking the water).
With four stars out of 765 reviews on Yelp, this second location for the San Francisco-based Italian spot is well-loved for its crab cakes, lobster risotto and friendly service.
3. Lighthouse Cafe
Photo: Alma V./Yelp
Lighthouse Cafe, located at 1311 Bridgeway, is another top choice. Although it's primarily a traditional breakfast-focused American diner, its special crab and lobster melt and its clam chowder have earned it raves from Yelpers and a place on this list, with four stars out of 577 reviews.
4. Tommy's Wok
Photo: Trevor N./Yelp
Last but not least is Tommy's Wok, a Chinese spot that offers plenty of seafood dishes, like Sichuan stir-fried asparagus with scallops and prawns.
Although it's pricier than many Americanized Chinese joints, the quality is commensurately higher, earning it four stars out of 269 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3001 Bridgeway to see for yourself.