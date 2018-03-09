FOOD & DRINK

Castro's 'Indo Restaurant' Opens Next Week

Indo Restaurant opens Thursday. | Photo: Steven Bracco/Hoodline

By Hoodline
Indo Restaurant, an Indonesian fusion restaurant, is opening next week at 4039 18th St. (at Hartford), formerly home to Mekong Kitchen and Urban Picnic. The spot is the first spin-off of the Palo Alto-based eatery.

When we spoke to co-owner Bryan Lew in December, he said he was shooting for a spring opening, but he now says the space will open softly on Thursday, March 15th.

"I'm excited and as nervous as anybody," said Lew, but "it's a great area for food."

Indo's kitchen will be run by co-owner and executive chef Tommy Charoen and chef de cuisine chef Diana Anwar.

Location played a key role for Lew. "Being right there in that triangle of Upper Market, Noe Valley, Mission District and Castro, it's a nice little mecca," he said.

According to its web site Indo pairs "Indonesian flavor profiles with Western cooking methods," serving traditional dishes like chicken satay ($12) and roti prata, crisp flatbread ($9), alongside Norwegian salmon pangnang with kaffir lime chili and mango salsa ($24) and spicy basil chicken with shitake, bamboo shoots and bell pepper in red curry sauce ($18).
Indo's Castro menu. | Photo: Steven Bracco/Hoodline

Rice and noodle entrees include nasi goreng (spicy coconut fried rice with shrimp, peas, carrots, cabbage and picked onions) at $15 and kway teow, served with rice noodles, shrimp, fish cake, bean sprouts and spicy kejap manis for $16.

Open for dinner Monday through Saturday, the restaurant will serve beer and wine only, charging a $20 corkage fee.

The dining area accommodates 50 customers, but Lew said the eatery will accept walk-ins and require reservations for groups of 6 or more.

Indo Restaurant is currently hiring; interested parties should email bryn@indorestaurant.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News