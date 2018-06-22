FOOD & DRINK

Catch a fryer: Downtown Happy Donuts opens

Photo: Jennifer W./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot serving doughnuts, coffee, tea and more has opened up in Oakland. Called Happy Donuts, the new arrival is located at 378 17th St. between Franklin and Webster streets.

The shop sells a full range of doughnuts, including cake, old-fashioned, raised, and French crullers. Other options include apple fritters and bear claws, as well as bagels, muffins and croissants.

Happy Donuts' arrival literally fills a doughnut hole: last summer, Colonial Doughnuts closed up shop around the corner at Franklin & 17th streets.

The new location has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three Yelp reviews.

Audrey S., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 19, wrote, "I don't know about y'all, but I was sure ready for someone to fill the void left in this neck of the woods by Colonial's closing. Welcome to the neighborhood, Happy Donuts!"

And Jennifer W. wrote, "New donut shop to take care of your morning sugar craving. Ever since Colonial Donuts closed at 17th/Franklin, there's been a hole to be filled... with donut holes. They have the whole selection."

To place a boxed order to go or get Happy Donuts' hours, call 510-735-9335.
