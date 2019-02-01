FOOD & DRINK

Celebrate Chinese New Year at these top Chinese restaurants in Oakland

Shandong Restaurant. | Photo: Michael N./Yelp

By Hoodline
On February 5, families around the world take part in the celebrations for Lunar New Year. To kick off the 15 days of celebration, Chinese families gather at home or at a favorite restaurant on New Year's Eve (Feb. 4) for a reunion dinner, often featuring noodles for longevity, fish for prosperity and dumplings for wealth.

If you're looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants in Oakland, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!

1. Shandong Restaurant



Photo: Michael N./Yelp

Topping the list is Shandong Restaurant. Located at 328 10th St., Suite 101 (between Webster and Harrison streets) in Chinatown, it is the most popular Chinese restaurant in Oakland, boasting four stars out of 2,585 reviews on Yelp.

2. Huangcheng Noodle House



Photo: Jenny L./Yelp

Another Chinatown favorite, Huangcheng Noodle House, is located at 734 Webster St. (between 7th St. and Eighth Street). Its popular Chongqing Street Noodles have made it another top choice, with Yelpers giving it 4.5 stars out of 150 reviews.

3. Holly's Mandarin



Photo: Allen W./Yelp

Holly's Mandarin is another family-owned go-to, with four stars out of 462 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4080 Piedmont Ave. (between Glen Avenue and 41st Street) to see for yourself.

4. Lin Jia Asian Kitchen



Photo: Catherine N./Yelp

Last but not least, check out Lin Jia Asian Kitchen, which has earned four stars out of 410 reviews on Yelp. You can find it at 3437 Lakeshore Ave. (between Longridge Road and Mandana Boulevard).
