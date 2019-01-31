Celebrate Lunar New Year at these top Vietnamese restaurants in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. --Ready to celebrate Lunar New Year? On February 5, families around the world take part in the celebrations for Tet, the first day of the Lunar New Year -- and spring -- for Vietnamese families.
To kick off the celebration, families gather at home or at a favorite restaurant on New Year's Day for a reunion meal, featuring specialities that include dua hanh (pickled spring onions), banh chung (sticky rice with meat or beans wrapped in leaves) and boiled whole chicken.
If you're looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Vietnamese restaurants in Berkeley, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!
1. Vanessa's Bistro
Photo: Christian L./Yelp
Topping the list is Vanessa's Bistro. Located at 1715 Solano Ave. (between Tulare and Ensenada avenues), the small-plates place is the highest-rated Vietnamese restaurant in Berkeley, boasting four stars out of 432 reviews on Yelp.
2. Oriental Restaurant
Photo: Vicky Z./Yelp
Next up is Oriental Restaurant, situated at 1782 Shattuck Ave. (between Delaware and Francisco streets). With four stars out of 387 reviews on Yelp, the combined Vietnamese and Chinese spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Le Pho
Photo: Le Pho/Yelp
Finally, traditional Vietnamese spot Le Pho is another go-to, with four stars out of 161 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2501 San Pablo Ave. (between Blake Street and Dwight Way) to see for yourself.