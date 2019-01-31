LUNAR NEW YEAR

Celebrate Lunar New Year at these top Vietnamese restaurants in Berkeley

Vanessa's Bistro. | Photo: Geoff G./Yelp

By Hoodline
BERKELEY, Calif. --
Ready to celebrate Lunar New Year? On February 5, families around the world take part in the celebrations for Tet, the first day of the Lunar New Year -- and spring -- for Vietnamese families.

To kick off the celebration, families gather at home or at a favorite restaurant on New Year's Day for a reunion meal, featuring specialities that include dua hanh (pickled spring onions), banh chung (sticky rice with meat or beans wrapped in leaves) and boiled whole chicken.

If you're looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Vietnamese restaurants in Berkeley, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!

1. Vanessa's Bistro



Photo: Christian L./Yelp

Topping the list is Vanessa's Bistro. Located at 1715 Solano Ave. (between Tulare and Ensenada avenues), the small-plates place is the highest-rated Vietnamese restaurant in Berkeley, boasting four stars out of 432 reviews on Yelp.

2. Oriental Restaurant



Photo: Vicky Z./Yelp

Next up is Oriental Restaurant, situated at 1782 Shattuck Ave. (between Delaware and Francisco streets). With four stars out of 387 reviews on Yelp, the combined Vietnamese and Chinese spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Le Pho



Photo: Le Pho/Yelp

Finally, traditional Vietnamese spot Le Pho is another go-to, with four stars out of 161 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2501 San Pablo Ave. (between Blake Street and Dwight Way) to see for yourself.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinelunar new yearholidayBerkeley
LUNAR NEW YEAR
San Francisco hosts Lunar New Year Parade
SF author teams up with animators to give life to Chinese zodiac
Lunar New Year Parade kicks off in San Francisco Saturday
Chinese treat reserved for royalty delights SF foodies
More lunar new year
FOOD & DRINK
Oros Thai Chicken & Rice debuts in South San Jose
Oakland Eats: Bookstore-bar North Light lands in Temescal, Uptown gets a Bicycle Coffee, more
Healthy cooking for your kids
Pye brings on-the-go savory pies to the Inner Sunset
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
All lanes re-opened after multi-car crash on Bay Bridge
Marin Catholic HS creates special message for Jared Goff
Restaurant owner won't serve customers wearing MAGA hats
Jussie Smollett's family releases statement on attack of 'Empire' actor
Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm heading to Bay Area
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
Honduran mother speaks out after being reunited with daughter at SFO
Brady & Goff share similar paths to Super Bowl LIII
Show More
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Larry Beil knows musicals?
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
DRONEVIEW7: See the A's proposed gondola route
More News