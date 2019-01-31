Celebrate Lunar New Year at these top Vietnamese restaurants in Livermore

If you're looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Vietnamese restaurants in Livermore, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!
1. Viet Noms
Photo: Viet Noms/Yelp
Topping the list is Viet Noms, situated at 1100 E. Stanley Blvd. (between Fenton Street and Railroad Avenue). With four stars out of 186 reviews on Yelp, the cheekily named restaurant has proven to be a local favorite for its noodle soups, noodle bowls and rice plates. You can see the full menu here.
2. Sai's T Restaurant
Photo: Adniel M./Yelp
Next, Sai's T Restaurant, located at 961 Bluebell Drive (between Las Flores Road and Larkspur Drive), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 173 reviews. Here's the full menu.
3. Vietnamese Sandwiches & Noodle
Photo: Jessica J./Yelp
Vietnamese Sandwiches & Noodle is another go-to, with four stars out of 84 Yelp reviews for its bun bo hue spicy noodle soup, among other dishes. Check out the full menu here, or just head over to 4084 E Ave. to see the family-owned joint for yourself.
4. La's Kitchen
Photo: Nathan C./Yelp
Finally, check out La's Kitchen, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp. You can find its menu here, or check out the eatery in person at 1548 N. Vasco Road (between Scenic and Crestmont avenues).