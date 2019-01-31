FOOD & DRINK

Celebrate Lunar New Year at these top Vietnamese restaurants in Livermore

Photo: Viet Noms/Yelp

By Hoodline
Ready to celebrate Lunar New Year? On February 5, families around the world take part in the celebrations for Tet, the first day of the Lunar New Year -- and spring -- for Vietnamese families. To kick off the celebration, families gather at home or at a favorite restaurant on New Year's Day for a reunion meal, featuring specialities that include dua hanh (pickled spring onions), banh chung (sticky rice with meat or beans wrapped in leaves) and boiled whole chicken.

If you're looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Vietnamese restaurants in Livermore, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!

1. Viet Noms



Photo: Viet Noms/Yelp

Topping the list is Viet Noms, situated at 1100 E. Stanley Blvd. (between Fenton Street and Railroad Avenue). With four stars out of 186 reviews on Yelp, the cheekily named restaurant has proven to be a local favorite for its noodle soups, noodle bowls and rice plates. You can see the full menu here.

2. Sai's T Restaurant



Photo: Adniel M./Yelp

Next, Sai's T Restaurant, located at 961 Bluebell Drive (between Las Flores Road and Larkspur Drive), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 173 reviews. Here's the full menu.

3. Vietnamese Sandwiches & Noodle



Photo: Jessica J./Yelp

Vietnamese Sandwiches & Noodle is another go-to, with four stars out of 84 Yelp reviews for its bun bo hue spicy noodle soup, among other dishes. Check out the full menu here, or just head over to 4084 E Ave. to see the family-owned joint for yourself.

4. La's Kitchen



Photo: Nathan C./Yelp

Finally, check out La's Kitchen, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp. You can find its menu here, or check out the eatery in person at 1548 N. Vasco Road (between Scenic and Crestmont avenues).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLivermore
FOOD & DRINK
Senor Sisig opening restaurant in SF's Mission District
Celebrate Lunar New Year at one of these top Vietnamese restaurants in San Mateo
Señor Sisig to open first brick-and-mortar restaurant in the Mission
Aloha Fresh makes Japantown debut, with poke and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
All lanes re-opened after multi-car crash on Bay Bridge
Marin Catholic HS creates special message for Jared Goff
Restaurant owner won't serve customers wearing MAGA hats
Jussie Smollett's family releases statement on attack of 'Empire' actor
Tom Brady's parents talk about going to 9th Super Bowl
Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm heading to Bay Area
30 customers come forward after gas in SJ was blamed for cars breaking down
Senor Sisig opening restaurant in SF's Mission District
Show More
WATCH LIVE TUESDAY: President Trump to deliver State of the Union
Border agency makes biggest-ever fentanyl bust
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
Honduran mother speaks out after being reunited with daughter at SFO
More News