Celebrate National Pizza Day with the top pizza choices in Walnut Creek for takeout and dining in

Fortunately, Walnut Creek boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
1. 54 Mint Forno Italiano
Photo: 54 Mint Forno Italiano/Yelp
Topping the list is 54 Mint Forno Italiano. Located at 1686 Locust St., the bakery and Italian spot is the highest rated pizza spot in Walnut Creek, boasting four stars out of 504 reviews on Yelp.
The pizzeria features more than two dozen signature pie options to choose from. Plus, it offers "pizza bianca," or pies composed of a white dough base, sans tomato sauce.
On the menu, look for traditional pizzas, like the Napoli with tomato, mozzarella and anchovies; Salsiccia with sweet Italian sausage; and the Bismarck with Niman Ranch bacon and a farm egg.
For the sauceless pies, expect to see variations like the Genovese with pesto, pine nuts and zucchini; and the Carbonara with farm egg emulsion, pancetta and pecorino. (You can check out the full menu here.)
2. PanCoast Pizza
Photo: Marvin E./Yelp
Next up is PanCoast Pizza, situated at 1516 S. Main St. With four stars out of 403 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score a slice has proven to be a local favorite.
This pizzeria, run by married couple Robert Pancoast and Julie Tobias-Pancoast, features an array of signature and build-your-own pizzas by the pie or the slice.
If you're looking for slices, expect to see options like, cheese, pepperoni, and daily meat and veggie specials.
If you're going the whole pie route, look for signature pizzas, like Julie's Pizza with roasted mushrooms and garlic, organic baby spinach and fontina; the White Cap Pizza made with smoked chicken, garlic sauce and applewood smoked bacon; and the Golden Gate, with goat cheese, fennel and kalamata olives. (You can check out the full lineup here.)
3. Slice House
Photo: Amy S./Yelp
Slice House, located at 1500 Mount Diablo, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot, which offers pizza and sandwiches, four stars out of 381 reviews.
Slice House, which comes from San Francisco's famed pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani, features a selection of daily rotating slices, like a veggie on tomato sauce; the Picante with chorizo, linguica and peppers; and the Chicken Ranch with chicken breast, cherry tomatoes and ranch dressing.
Though the restaurant is known for its slices, you can also order whole pies, as well. Gluten-free crusts and vegan cheeses are available, too. (Check out the full menu here.)
4. Mod Pizza
Photo: MOD Pizza/Yelp
Finally, check out Mod Pizza, which has earned four stars out of 205 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score fast-casual customizable personal pizzas at 2353 Oak Grove Road.
This national chain features an extensive selection of signature pies to choose from, like the Mad Dog with pepperoni, mild sausage and ground beef; the Lucy Sunshine, made with artichokes, garlic and dollops of red sauce; and the Calexico with gorgonzola, chicken, jalapenos and hot buffalo sauce.
And if you're feeling extra creative, you can build your own, with more than 30 toppings to choose from. (You can check out the full menu here.)