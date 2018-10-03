FOOD & DRINK

Taco ... Thursday! Where to score tacos on National Taco Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrate National Taco Day on October 4. (Shutterstock)

Taco lovers might celebrate Taco Tuesday, but this week they're going to want to push that back a couple days. Thursday is National Taco Day, and it comes with deals.

Check back as more taco deals will be added to this list as they're announced.

Chuy's Tacos
Promotion: Customers can add a taco to any entree for $1. Also, Patron floaters and Modelo beers are $1 off.
As an added bonus: Dress like a taco and your entree is free.

On the Border
Promotion: Eat endless tacos for $8.99.

El Pollo Loco

Promotion: Free taco with any purchase. Must show coupon.
Also, the chain is giving away free tacos for a year to 100 people who enter this contest.

Moe's Southwest Grill
Promotion: Buy 2, Get One Free tacos. Must download Moe's app before Thursday.

Taco Bell
Promotion: 4 tacos for $5
Just like last year, the fast food chain has been treating the day like a true holiday, complete with their "gift set" deal ... and a holiday cartoon.

Tijuana Flats
Promotion: In honor of Taco Day, Tijuana Flats is offering its usual "Tijuana Tuesdaze" deal on a Thursday.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fooddealstacostaco bellu.s. & worldfree foodfree stuff
FOOD & DRINK
Eats, treats and exercise: Your guide to 5 new businesses in Sunnyvale
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
New study says 1 in 3 Americans will eat fast food today
Seafood-focused Ayala to open at Union Square's Hotel G
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Livermore parents, teens react to 2 possible opioid deaths in two days
Presidential Alert: System test sent to phones nationwide
Low-flying military aircraft concerns Santa Cruz neighbors
Trump mocks Ford's claims against Kavanaugh
NY Times: Trump got $413M from father, much from tax dodges
Man who lost limbs after dog's kiss is 'lucky to be alive'
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
Show More
Sharks to unleash Karlsson on Ducks
GM, Honda team up to produce self-driving vehicles
'Hocus Pocus' is coming back to theaters
A's to start reliever Liam Hendriks in wild-card against Yankees
Celebrate October 3 with classic 'Mean Girls' quotes
More News