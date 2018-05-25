FOOD & DRINK

Celebrate National Wine Day for $1 with Airbnb

People cheers using wine glasses in this undated file photo. (Shutterstock photo)

by Kate G Eby
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Cheers! Friday, May 25 is National Wine Day.

San Francisco-based Airbnb is helping people celebrate across the country with wine-based Experiences for only $1. Experiences is the name Airbnb gives to short term tours and events, like a guided stroll through a vineyard, or an organized wine tasting event.

Friday only, eight different wine-themed Experiences can be purchased for $1 per person. The Experience must be booked on Friday, May 25 for an event this weekend.

The closest Experiences to the Bay Area are in Southern California. You can view all options here. Some events have already sold out.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodwinedealsairbnbbay area eventsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
Show More
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
More News