Celebrate National Wine Day for $1 with Airbnb

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Cheers! Friday, May 25 is National Wine Day.
San Francisco-based Airbnb is helping people celebrate across the country with wine-based Experiences for only $1. Experiences is the name Airbnb gives to short term tours and events, like a guided stroll through a vineyard, or an organized wine tasting event.
Friday only, eight different wine-themed Experiences can be purchased for $1 per person. The Experience must be booked on Friday, May 25 for an event this weekend.
The closest Experiences to the Bay Area are in Southern California. You can view all options here. Some events have already sold out.