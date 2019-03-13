Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at San Francisco's favorite Irish haunts

Hoodline crunched the numbers, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a ranked list of the top spots for Irish food and drink in town.
1. Johnny Foley's
Photo: Alan L./Yelp
Topping the list is Johnny Foley's. Located at 243 O'Farrell St. (between Cyril Magnin and Powell streets) in Downtown / Union Square, it's the most popular Irish pub in San Francisco, boasting four stars out of 1,225 reviews on Yelp. Visitors enjoy the pours of Guinness, traditional fare like boxtys (Irish potato pancakes) topped with smoked salmon, and the dueling piano shows.
2. Durty Nelly's
Photo: Daniel B./Yelp
Next up is the Outer Sunset's Durty Nelly's, situated at 2328 Irving St. (between 24th and 25th avenues). With four stars out of 351 reviews on Yelp, the Irish pub has proven to be a local favorite for its hefty burgers and "dirty balls," fried mashed potato balls stuffed with cheese and bacon. On cold Sunset nights, drinkers enjoy cozying up by the bar's fireplace.
3. The Napper Tandy
Photo: Mitzi G./Yelp
Irish pub The Napper Tandy, located at 3200 24th St. (between Van Ness Avenue and Cypress Street), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mission favorite four stars out of 318 reviews.
Beer-battered fish and chips, Irish cider and plenty of flat-screens for televised sports are some of reviewers' favorite aspects of this low-key pub, along with the somewhat less Irish bonus of bottomless mimosas.
4. The Blarney Stone
Photo: Gloria H./Yelp
Over in the Outer Richmond, Irish pub The Blarney Stone is another go-to, with four stars out of 231 Yelp reviews. With food from neighboring Irish bakery John Campbell's, happy hour specials from 2-7 p.m. daily and a big outdoor patio, it's a favorite for sunny afternoons. Head over to 5625 Geary Blvd. (between 20th and 21st avenues) to see for yourself.
5. United Irish Cultural Center
Photo: Denise M./Yelp
Finally, over in Parkside, check out the United Irish Cultural Center, which has earned four stars out of 77 reviews on Yelp. Though it's primarily used as an event space, it also offers an on-site pub that serves prime rib on Friday and Saturday nights.
For St. Patrick's Day, it'll host special events like a mass, reception and corned beef dinner. Drop in to see for yourself at 2700 45th Ave. (between Sloat Boulevard and Wawona Street).
---
