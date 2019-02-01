Celebrate the Super Bowl in style with Berkeley's best sports bars and more

Looking for ways to enjoy America's largest secular holiday? Hoodline crunched the numbers, using both Yelp data and our own secret playbook to produce a ranked list of the best sports bars, wing spots, and pizza delivery options to make your Super Bowl celebration a success -- no home-team victory required.
Televisions all around town will likely be tuned to the big game, but a few local sports bars represent Berkeley's best. Here's where to snag a seat come game day.
1. Sliver Pizzeria
Photo: Nadine Y./Yelp
Topping the list is Sliver Pizzeria. Located at 2468 Telegraph Ave. (between Haste Street and Dwight Way), the all-veggie pizza place is the most popular sports bar in Berkeley, boasting four stars out of 1,281 reviews on Yelp. Reviewers report plenty of TVs, both at the bar and in the seating area.
2. Bobby G's Pizzeria
Photo: Makena M./Yelp
Next up is Downtown Berkeley's Bobby G's Pizzeria, situated at 2072 University Ave. (between Milvia Street and Shattuck Avenue). With four stars out of 609 reviews on Yelp, this sports bar, which also offers signature pizzas and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Matiki Island BBQ & Brew
Photo: Al L./Yelp
Finally, Matiki Island BBQ & Brew, located at 1828 Euclid Ave. (between Hearst Avenue and Ridge Road), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sports bar and Hawaiian spot 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews.
---
Nothing says Super Bowl Sunday like a mess of chicken wings with your choice of dipping sauce, and Berkeley has some favorite wing spots to satisfy your cravings.
1. Jupiter
Photo: Chris S./Yelp
Topping the list is Jupiter. Located at 2181 Shattuck Ave. in Downtown Berkeley, the brewpub is the most popular spot for chicken wings in Berkeley, boasting four stars out of 3,014 reviews on Yelp.
2. Fire Wings
Photo: Mario H./Yelp
Next up is Downtown Berkeley's Fire Wings, situated at 64 Shattuck Square, Suite D (between Addison Street and University Avenue). With four stars out of 158 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.
3. The Snack Shack
Photo: Eric L./Yelp
The Snack Shack, located at 2505 Hearst Ave. (between Euclid and Le Roy avenues), is another top choice for wings, with Yelpers giving the sports bar and restaurant four stars out of 140 reviews.
---
Finally, you've probably got your favorite pizza spots, but what do your neighbors think? Here are Yelpers' favorite Berkeley pizzerias that offer delivery or takeout (or are on a food delivery service, such as GrubHub or Caviar), so no one has to miss any of the action.
1. Zachary's Chicago Pizza
Photo: Alexander C./Yelp
Topping the list is Zachary's Chicago Pizza. Located at 1853 Solano Ave. (between Colusa and Fresno avenues), it is the most popular pizza spot in Berkeley, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,874 reviews on Yelp. You can place takeout orders online, or use delivery services DoorDash, Caviar or Postmates.
2. Jupiter
Photo: Joscelynne R./Yelp
Downtown Berkeley craft brewery and pizzeria Jupiter also makes this list. Situated at 2181 Shattuck Ave. (between Allston Way), its four stars from 3,014 reviews on Yelp make it a local favorite.
It offers takeout but not delivery, even through food delivery services, so plan accordingly. Pro tip: get a side of the house-made ranch dressing.
3. The Cheese Board
Photo: Chandni Joshi P./Yelp
And then there's The Cheese Board, located at 1504 Shattuck Ave. (between Cedar and Vine streets). Yelpers give the worker-owned co-op, which specializes in vegetarian pizza, 4.5 stars out of 766 reviews. It offers takeout, and online service DoorDash offers delivery.