Cellarmaker Brewing debuts Detroit-style pizzeria in Bernal Heights

Craving pizza? You're in luck. Popular SoMa brewer Cellarmaker has launched a new concept in Bernal Heights that combines its fresh beer with Detroit-style pizza. Located at 3193 Mission St., the newcomer is called Cellarmaker House of Pizza.
What's Detroit-style pizza? It's a deep-dish, rectangular style of pie, with a crispy-chewy dough and a top crust of crispy, caramelized cheese. Cellarmaker keeps decisions simple by offering just four pie options: classic pepperoni, sausage and peppers, a meatless red, and a meatless white with cheese, onion, black truffle and hen-of-the-woods mushrooms.
In addition to pizza, there are a couple of salads, and sides like handmade meatballs and crispy potatoes with smoked creme fraiche and herbs.
And of course, there are plenty of Cellarmaker's signature hoppy and sour brews, as well as guest brews on tap and in bottles. There are also a few wine options, mostly from California.
With a four-star rating out of ten reviews on Yelp so far, the new brewery has gotten a good response.
Kendra C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 18, wrote, "Delicious food and fantastic craft beer. Like their SoMa brewery, it gets packed. But unlike their other location, they offer more seating and keep capacity lower, so it never feels cramped."
And Dan G. added, "I love pizza almost as much as beer, but I had never heard of Detroit-style pizza. It was amazing, and I am now a huge fan of that pizza style. There were plenty of excellent beer choices on tap, including guest brewery options."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Cellarmaker House of Pizza is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, noon-11 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
