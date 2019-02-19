FOOD & DRINK

Chaats and Currys Express brings Indian fusion and more to West Murphy

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Indian spot has you covered. The fresh arrival to West Murphy, called Chaats and Currys Express, is located at 311 N. Fair Oaks Ave.

The restaurant features an eclectic menu featuring everything from chaat street food snacks and curries to Indian-style pizzas, wraps, burgers.

When it comes to pizza, look for combinations like paneer masala with onions, tomatoes, jalapenos and mozzarella; coconut chicken and pineapple; or ground lamb pizza with mushrooms, onions and tomatoes.

As for chaat, expect to see favorites like samosas aloo tiki and veggie spring rolls. And if you're looking for something a little different, there are burgers and subs, such as the butter chicken or the samosa burger served with grilled onions, diced tomatoes, lettuce and mint chutney. (Check out the full menu here.)

Chaats and Currys Express has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Solman S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 3, wrote, "Nice little to-go place; has about five tables and is more of an express pick-up spot."

Yelper kalvin s. added, "Stopped by last night, was in the mood for pizza. Got two small pizzas (paneer and pepperoni). Both of them tasted great. The sauce was good and so was the crust."

And Amy S. wrote, "Perfectly spiced aloo tiki chaat and samosa chaat. The staff were professional but also very friendly. Has a very warm atmosphere."

Chaats and Currys Express is now open at 311 N. Fair Oaks Ave., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.
