Sips with Spencer

Chappellet's Pritchard Hill vineyard is one of the world's greatest sites for Cabernet Sauvignon

ST. HELENA, Calif. (KGO) -- Nestled within Pritchard Hill's mountainous terrain, Chappellet is known for its acclaimed Bordeaux varietal wines. Pritchard Hill is known for its volcanic soil and warm temperatures, which elevate a wine's strength and character. In fact, founder Donn Chappellet was one of the first to pioneer high elevation hillside planting, and began growing on Pritchard Hill to produce intensely flavored fruit.

As one of Napa Valley's family-owned and run wineries, Chappellet reflects the pioneering family's commitment and passion with every bottle produced. In 1967, husband and wife team, Donn and Molly Chappellet dreamed of cultivating award-winning wines while raising their family in the Napa Valley. Today, the second generation of the Chappellet family remains committed to their parent's dream of producing and sharing world-class wines.

Recognized for producing stellar Chenin Blanc and Cabernet Sauvignon, Chappellet wines have gained a strong following among restaurateurs, critics, and collectors. The Chappellet portfolio has also expanded to include Pritchard Hill Cabernet Sauvignon, Signature Chenin Blanc, Bordeaux varietals, and more.

More information here.

Address:

Chappellet (Pritchard Hill location)
1581 Sage Canyon Rd
Saint Helena, CA 94574
