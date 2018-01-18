FOOD & DRINK

Cheap Dates: Pizza & A Mead Tasting In Bayview

Looking for an inexpensive date idea for the weekend? Look no further. Here's our suggestion for a day out in Bayview that will clock in at under $50 for two people.

Disclosure: While this post is not sponsored, Hoodline may receive compensation from affiliate links used herein.

---

Part 1: Grab a pie at All Good Pizza




If you haven't made the trip to this under-the-radar pie-slinger located just off Third Street, you're missing out. Centered around a brick oven housed in a shipping container, All Good offers Neapolitan-style pizzas made with top-notch local and seasonal ingredients, from a classic margherita or pepperoni pie to the adventurous Louisiana hot link pie with cherry peppers and pepperoncini.

At six slices apiece, the $11-14 pizzas can easily be shared between two people, with enough cash left over for a seasonal salad or a couple of housemade lemonades or hibiscus limeades.

Check out All Good Pizza on Yelp >

Part 2: Tour and taste at the San Francisco Mead Company




Photo: Oron B./Yelp

Once you've filled up on pizza, it's time to sample some locally made mead. The world's oldest fermented alcoholic spirit, mead (a.k.a. honey wine) gets a new twist at this Bayview-based artisanal producer, which uses raw honey procured from local beekeepers to create meads in flavors like blackberry, orange blossom, and bourbon barrel-aged apple pie.

During its Saturday-afternoon tasting tours (offered at 1, 3, and 5pm), the Mead Company's owner will explain how mead is made, offer tastes of the brew in progress, and then sit visitors down for a full sampling of finished meads. Like what you taste? You can grab a bottle to bring home.

The tour is normally $40 for two, but Groupon is currently offering it for $30, which includes two free tasting glasses.

Get the deal >
