Check out the 3 newest businesses to debut in San Mateo

Yayoi. | Photo: Matt A./Yelp

Interested in getting intel on the newest businesses to open in San Mateo? From a Japanese restaurant to a hair salon, read on for a rundown of the newest spots to debut around town.

Yayoi



Photo: Mui Mui K./Yelp

A Northeast Hillsdale newcomer, Yayoi is a Japanese spot located in the Hillsdale Shopping Center at 60 E. 31st Ave., 389, Zone B. It specializes in teishoku set meals, which include steamed rice, miso soup, a main dish, a vegetable side and pickles.

Diners have their choice of mains like sukiyaki, chicken katsu and stir-fried pork belly, while sides include grilled vegetables and a salmon salad. Or order a la carte: udon soup, gyoza and salmon sashimi are all available. (See the full list here.)

Midici Neapolitan Pizza



Photo: MidiCi Neapolitan Pizza - San Mateo/Yelp

Also new to the Hillsdale Shopping Center (68 Hillsdale Mall) is Midici Neapolitan Pizza.

Outlets of this national chain produce Neapolitan-style pizzas in a wood fired oven, plus appetizers, salads and desserts. Some of the pizza combos include truffle and prosciutto, rosemary ham and mushrooms, and egg with bacon. Vegan cheese and sausage are also available.

Style N Smile



Photo: John L./Yelp

Finally, Style N Smile is a hair salon that recently opened its doors at 2330 S. El Camino Real. And with five stars out of six reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.

Services offered include haircuts, highlights and blow outs for men, women or children. Waxing services are also available.
