Check out the 5 freshest new restaurants to debut in San Jose

By Hoodline
Itching to check out the freshest new spots in San Jose? From a local burger chain to a pho-specializing Vietnamese joint, read on for a list of the newest hotspots to land around town.

Super Duper Burgers



Stop by 5399 Prospect Road in West San Jose and you'll find Super Duper Burgers, a new burger joint.

The small chain, which began in San Francisco and has numerous other Bay Area outposts, features locally sourced ingredients used in signature sandwiches like an 8-ounce super burger, a chicken sandwich and a veggie burger.

You'll also find regular or garlic fries, and salads that can be topped with anything from cheese and bacon to a full beef or veggie patty. Beverage options include soda, iced tea, lemonade, beer and wine. There's a full breakfast menu, too. See the full array of options here.

Tacomania



New to 1384 Lincoln Ave. in Willow Glen is TacoMania.

The counter-order Mexican restaurant offers street-style tacos, burritos, nachos, quesadillas and more. There are also weekend specials that include soups and a stew built around lamb barbacoa. Thirsty? Check out the michelada, a spicy beer-and-lime concoction.

Pho 24



Pho 24 recently opened its doors at 5592 Santa Teresa Blvd., Suite 100 in Blossom Valley.

It serves southern-style Vietnamese pho, which comes with a variety of additions, from steak to vegetables. The menu also features items like pork and shrimp-stuffed egg rolls, vegetarian spring rolls and Vietnamese sizzling crepes, served with its house fish sauce.

Ono Hawaiian BBQ



Now open at 1510 Monterey Road, Suite 40 in Fairgrounds is Ono Hawaiian BBQ.

It's a casual counter-order spot for Hawaiian dishes, including kalua pork (slow-roasted pork served shredded over steamed cabbage), grilled Spam and, of course, Hawaiian barbecue. Plate lunches come with one of these mains, plus rice, macaroni salad and veggies.

Firenza Pizza



Finally, stroll past 1510 Monterey Road in Fairgrounds and you'll find Firenza Pizza.

The national chain offers 10 signature pizzas, ranging from chipotle chicken to the barbecue chicken bacon ranch. Or design your own, with your choice of dough, sauce, cheese, meats, veggies and finishings. You'll also find salads, chicken wings, sides and desserts, plus beer and wine. (Explore the full menu here.)
