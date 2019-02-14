Check out the newest businesses to open in San Jose

Rooster & Rice
Photo: Kenneth L./Yelp
Stop by 1078 E. Brokaw Road, Suite 40 in North Valley and you'll find Rooster & Rice, a new Thai spot.
This is the fifth location for the expanding mini-chain, which got its start in the Marina district of San Francisco. The latest expansion follows the merger of Rooster & Rice with another local Thai place, Chick'n Rice, that was focused on the same popular chicken-based street food, khao mun gai, according to Eater SF.
In fact, that's about all Rooster & Rice serves: poached chicken over rice, garnished with cucumber and cilantro, and served with a fresh chili, ginger, garlic and soybean sauce. Sure, there are some tweaks you can make. Exchange brown rice for jasmine white rice, for example, or go vegetarian with a tofu version. (You can check out the full menu here.)
City Sports Club
Photo: City Sports Club/Yelp
Now open at 5502 Monterey Road, Suite 10 in the Santa Teresa is City Sports Club, a gym, sports club and personal training spot.
This new outpost for the Bay Area-based mini-chain features a variety of group fitness classes, like Zumba, boot camp conditioning, cycling, yoga and more. The facilities boast a basketball court, indoor pool, whirlpool spa and sauna, and there's free WiFi, too. Personal training and a dedicated "Kids Klub" are on offer, as well. (Check out the full lineup here.)
Miniboss
Photo: Thao L./Yelp
Miniboss is a new bar and arcade that's located at 52 E. Santa Clara St.
Miniboss recently took over the vacant Toons Piano Bar nightclub in Downtown, according to Eater SF. The space boasts a cocktail lounge and restaurant, in addition to more than 30 vintage arcade games, like Street Fighter and Tron, among others.
For libations, expect to see an assortment of craft cocktails, like Sunset Rider with Urapan Charanda Blanco, red bell pepper and grapefruit; Like This and Like That with vodka, passion fruit and prosecco; or a rotating selection of boozy slushies.
The bar's food menu comes from next-door Asian fusion eatery, SuperGood Kitchen, which is also our next new featured business to check out in San Jose.
SuperGood Kitchen
Photo: Nick N./Yelp
SuperGood Kitchen is a new spot to score desserts, seafood and noodles that's located at 62 E. Santa Clara St.
This new Asian fusion joint recently debuted next door to Miniboss, and features a unique selection of entrees. On the menu, look for snacks and starters, like Crack Wings with salt, pepper and MSG; and wok-fried greens or Mom's Eggplant with chilies and scallion confit. For entrees, there are plates like the Cheesy Korean Fire Noodles, a selection of stews and curries and a 12-hour coffee-rubbed brisket.
And if you've got room for more, there are desserts on offer too, like coffee jello with creamer and shaved ice.
Silk Skin Studio
Photo: Silk Skin Studio/Yelp
Finally, a West San Jose newcomer, Silk Skin Studio is a skin care spot that's located at 1157 Saratoga Ave., Suite 201.
This new business features a variety of skincare treatments, like a 50-minute Express Organic Facial with an organic-nourished mask to improve skin condition and hydration; a 75-minute Acne Advance Facial, which aims to treat and prevent recurring acne; or a 50-minute Teen Facial that helps with the removal of dead skin and black and white heads. (You can check out the full lineup of treatment options here.)