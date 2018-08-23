FOOD & DRINK

Check out these 3 new Marina businesses

Dianne's Bloody Mary. | Photo: Chris S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in discovering the freshest new businesses in the Marina? From a Bavarian-style beer hall to a breakfast and brunch spot, read on for the newest haunts to arrive in this neighborhood.

Radhaus


2 Marina Blvd., Fort Mason
Photo: gia p./Yelp

Situated in Landmark Building A on the west side of Fort Mason, Radhaus is a new beer hall with large communal tables.

Radhause comes from the team behind Hayes Valley's Biergarten and Suppenkuche, and the new haunt serves up traditional items like weisswurst, chicken schnitzel sandwiches, salads, cheeses and currywurst plates.

Yelp users are excited about Radhaus, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 13 reviews on the site.

Yelper Ryan R., who reviewed Radhaus on August 8, wrote, "Even though they just opened, I've already been back three times. The food is spot on. Offering fresh and local takes on traditional German fare with some twists of their own."

Tasha D. noted, "Beautiful space with views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the bay. Fantastic large shareable dishes of traditional delicious food plus excellent German beer on draft."

Radhaus is open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. daily

Diane's Bloody Mary


2120 Greenwich St.
Photo: Chris S./Yelp

Diane's Bloody Mary is a breakfast and brunch spot featuring a cocktail mix that, according to the establishment's website, has a healthier "kick" that's "lighter in body and lower in sodium."

As we previously reported in July, this hot new pop-up is courtesy of the Mina Test Kitchen and offers its own twist on standard brunch fare like French toast and egg sandwiches, along with a full bar serving breakfast drinks like mimosas and bloody marys.

Diane's Bloody Mary's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Michael S., who reviewed Diane's Bloody Mary on August 8, wrote, "The atmosphere was laid back and all the staff were welcoming, friendly and knowledgeable about the menu. If you like brunching and bloodys then this is a can't-miss restaurant to visit."

Yelper Chris S. wrote, "Wow! This place is one of the best spots in San Francisco, all around. Unbelievable bloodies, one of the greatest French toasts I've ever had, and the breakfast sandwich was number one."

Diane's Bloody Mary is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday-Wednesday.)

Howells


2373 Chestnut St.
Photo: Rachel W./Yelp

Howells is a wine bar and traditional American spot offering a selection of wines by the glass or bottle, plus an assortment of beer and eats.

Located in the former Mezes Kitchen and Wine Bar space, this joint offers charcuterie boards featuring a selection of choice meats, fondue-style cheese platters, quiches and more.

Howells currently holds 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp.

"I absolutely love this bar," Yelper Jennifer S., who reviewed Howells on July 7, wrote. "This is the perfect spot for casual drinks with friends. The service is always impeccable, the food is super tasty, and they have such a great selection of wines."

Rosyan C. noted, "A cute place with a nice staff, good wines, and an interesting cheese selection. We enjoyed the moment."

Howells is open from 4-11 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 4 p.m.-1:30 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, noon-1:30 a.m. on Saturday, and noon-11 p.m. on Sunday.
