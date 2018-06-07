Check out these 3 new sandwich shops in San Jose

Ike's Place
3098 Olsen Dr., Santana Row
Photo: Ryan l./Yelp
Ike's Place is a classic sandwich counter offering a selection of meaty, vegan and gluten-free creations.
With locations all over the Bay Area and a few outposts in Southern California, this location at Santana Row is slinging hefty sandwiches like the Matt Cain, made with Godfather Sauce, provolone, roast beef, salami and turkey; the Menage a Trois, stacked with cheddar, halal chicken, honey, honey mustard, pepper jack and Swiss; and the Pat Tillman, which includes mozzarella sticks, mushrooms and roast beef. Vegetarian options include the Pee Wee, with French dressing, purple slaw, Swiss and vegan turkey; and the Meatless Mike, with marinara, pepper jack and vegan meatballs.
Yelp users are excited about Ike's Place, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 37 reviews on the site.
"My favorite sandwich shop ever," Yelper Tram N. said. "I remember driving all the way to the one in San Francisco before they started opening up around the Bay Area. Ike's hires individuals with friendly and vibrant personalities. It's consistent wherever you go."
Yelper Benjamin F. wrote, "Man, I love Ike's. If you're a fan of crazy-awesome sandwiches with attitude then you'll love this establishment. There are hundreds of sandwiches, so whatever you're craving, there will be something for you."
Ike's Place is open from 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Mendocino Farms
3090 Olsen Dr., Santana Row
Photo: Rose a./Yelp
Mendocino Farms is a sandwich market offering salads, sandwiches, and more with nearly 20 Southern California locations, with alternates in San Mateo and Campbell.
Get ready for vegan options like the Superfood Hemp Burger, topped with a vegan hemp seed vegetable patty, spicy tofu cheese, beet Thousand Island dressing, butter lettuce and red onions; and meaty items like the "Not So Fried" Mary's Chicken, created from chicken with herb aioli, mustard pickle slaw, and pickled red onions on toasted ciabatta with a side of mustard pickle remoulade.
Mendocino Farms is looking good so far, currently holding four stars out of 138 reviews on the site.
Yelper Mariell N., who reviewed Mendocino Farms on May 31, wrote, "This place is so good. I've dined here twice on my lunch break, and both experiences have been great. Ambience is light, bright and inviting, with open patio area perfect for the coming summer."
Yelper Richard D. wrote, "A great place to have a weekend lunch with family and friends. Mendocino Farms has two things going for it that really make it stand out -- a healthy and tasty menu with a broad range of options, and it easily accommodates small and large groups for lunch."
Mendocino Farms is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
The Habit Burger Grill
1510 Monterey Rd.
Photo: ryan b./Yelp
The Habit Burger Grill is a burger chain where you can score burgers, sandwiches, shakes and more.
Some habits are just hard to kick, so get ready for classic burger joint fare like Double Charburger, with two grilled beef patties, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, caramelized onions, pickles, and mayo on a toasted bun; the Golden Chicken Sandwich, made with hand-breaded chicken in seasoned flour and buttermilk and topped with creamy, spiced red pepper sauce; and sides like french fries, onion rings and tempura green beans.
The Habit Burger Grill currently holds three stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reception from users.
"Started a new habit," Yelper Ryan B. said. "I would definitely eat here over Whataburger any day. Not sure if I would say it's better than In-N-Out, Shake Shack, or Five Guys -- but I will say it was less greasy than all four of the above. Definitely check it out."
Yelper Janet B. added, "Good place to get some burgers. I will say that since this was a newer location, the staff was a little slow, but they did their best to hurry up. I would recommend trying these burgers at least once."
The Habit Burger Grill is open from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.