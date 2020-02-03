Food & Drink

Chef Chu's celebrates 50 years in business in Los Altos

LOS ALTOS, Calif. (KGO) -- An iconic peninsula restaurant with Hollywood ties celebrated its 50th anniversary on Sunday.

ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze was at the banquet honoring "Chef Chu's" in Los Altos.

Chef Lawrence Chu turned a laundromat into a Chinese take-out counter in 1970.

Since then he's expanded into a full restaurant and has published three cookbooks.

He's even served russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev and tennis star Serena Williams.

Sunday's guests also included Chu's son Jon Chu the director of the film "Crazy Rich Asians."

