Cheung Hing brings classic Chinese comfort food to San Mateo

Photo: JJ C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Chinese fare? A new spot has you covered. The newcomer to San Mateo, called Cheung Hing, is located at 40 42nd Ave.

On its menu, find classic comfort foods like sweet and sour pork, wonton soup, roast duck, kung pao chicken and more. Appetizers include fried wontons, potstickers, beef teriyaki and deep-fried prawns.

Or try the chef's recommended specials such as the Three Flavors Chicken garnished with lemon and almonds; Mongolian chicken; beef steak with tangerine sauce; and crispy scallops with broccoli. An entire vegetarian menu is also available.

With a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, Cheung Hing is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Garfield F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 2, wrote, "Excellent barbecue duck, roast pork and authentic cuisine."

Patrick J. added, "Awesome barbecue! Very legit taste and will definitely come back. I cannot find any comparable barbecue place in San Jose. Also, the Xiao Long Bao with crab meat is great, but must eat it while it's hot."

Head on over to check it out: Cheung Hing is open from 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily.
