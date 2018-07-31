FOOD & DRINK

Chipotle gives away free guacamole on National Avocado Day

EMBED </>More Videos

It's National Avacado Day, and if you're in search of some free guacamole, Chiptole's got you covered! (WTVD)

John Clark
It's National Avocado Day, and if you need a way to celebrate you might want to consider Chipotle.

The Mexican restaurant chain is offering free guacamole on an entree, or a free side of guac, with any online and mobile app orders on Tuesday.

Just be sure to you use the seven-digit offer code, "AVOCADO."

There is a limit of one free item per customer while supplies last.

And if you just can't get enough of the green stuff, circle Sept. 16 on your calendar, which is National Guacamole Day.

There are no announcements just yet, but it's a good bet somebody will be offering great guac bargains on that day as well.

Click here for more stories on free food.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodfree foodguacamolechipotle
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Glazed and approved: meet Oakland's 6 favorite doughnut shops
New Korean spot Lucky Pig debuts in the Tenderloin
SoCal salad and sandwich chain Mendocino Farms to open first San Francisco location
Necco plant abruptly closes, fate of candy hearts unknown
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIVE: Officials give update on Mendocino Complex fires
Carr Fire becomes 7th most destructive fire in state history
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Manafort trial, first in Mueller investigation, gets underway
'M.A.S.H.' star Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's
Most destructive California wildfires in history
Police kill homeowner after he killed intruder in his home
Ferguson Fire continues slow march forward
Show More
Picture of homeless Mountain View web developer goes viral after he's shown offering resume
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
Lingerie, bikini-clad baristas stir up controversy at proposed coffee shop near Redwood City
3.6-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Bay Area
VIDEO: 2-year-old passes out burritos to firefighters battling Carr Fire
More News