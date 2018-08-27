FOOD & DRINK

Chloe Cafe now open in downtown Berkeley with sandwiches, ramen and more

Photo: Chloe Cafe/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new casual eatery featuring Japanese and Asian fusion fare has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Chloe Cafe, the new addition is located at 2080 Martin Luther King Jr. Way in downtown Berkeley.

Situated in the former Rainbow Ranch Cafe space, this new establishment offers sandwiches, appetizers, bento boxes and house noodles. Look for menu items like curry chicken with rice, seaweed salads, shrimp wonton soup, Japanese barbecued beef with rice, spicy chicken sandwiches and ramen.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new cafe is on its way to developing a local fan base.

"It is delicious," Yelper Zirui Z. said. "The owner was so kind. I strongly recommend the curry fish balls and the chicken wings."

Yelper Victor G. added, "The eatery resides inside a former residential unit and the serving and dining area is similar to a kitchen dining room. They play modern music in the background and have wood tables and aluminum chairs."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Chloe Cafe is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Friday, 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
