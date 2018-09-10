Cholita Linda brings Latin American fare to Alameda

Hungry? A new neighborhood Latin American restaurant has you covered. Located at 1337 Park St. in Alameda, the fresh addition is called Cholita Linda.
With an alternate outpost in Oakland, this location offers traditional fare like picadillo made with stewed Niman Ranch ground beef, peppers, tomatoes, onions, Spanish olives, raisins, beans, rice and plantains; chicharron de pollo (crispy chicken thighs topped with salsa criolla) served with rice, beans and sweet potatoes; and Cubano sandwiches built with pulled pork shoulder, Black Forest ham, Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles on grilled French bread.
Tofu tacos and a vegan dipping sauce for plantain chips are on offer for those who prefer not to eat meat.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 28 reviews on Yelp so far, Cholita Linda is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Danielle L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 3, wrote, "I love Cholita Linda and have been eating their delicious tacos since 2011. I really enjoyed their chicken and fish tacos. It's in a great spot on Park Street and boy is it already popular. I love the decor of the place and there were lots of seating options."
Yelper Ken C. added, "This is an amazing addition to the food scene in Alameda. My wife and I went with friends and we all loved Cholita. We had tacos and their fish and chicken plates. Everything was delicious and the drinks were good too. We will definitely be back."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Cholita Linda is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
