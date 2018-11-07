Chow down on crab, crawfish and more at San Jose's second Claw Shack

If a Cajun seafood boil is what you're after, look no further than this new business. The second location for North Valley Creole joint Claw Shack is now open at 2847 S. White Road in Evergreen.
Diners can order seafood by the pound or in combinations, dressed with eight signature sauces including garlic butter and the house special Shackie's. A la carte seafood choices include snow crab clusters, king crab legs, headless and head-on, shrimp, lobster tail and more.
Fried chicken, shrimp and calamari are all on offer too, as are garlic noodles, jambalaya, shrimp gumbo and smoky Cajun sausages. You can check out the full menu here.
The new arrival has already begun building a local fan base, with a five-star rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp.
"Their food is always cooked to perfection," said Anna T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 29. "Our favorite to order is the shrimp with heads on."
And Janet N. wrote, "The shrimp was so fresh, big and plump. The Shackie's sauce was a good balance of sweet, garlicky, savory and not too salty."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Claw Shack is open from 3 p.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 3 p.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, noon-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
