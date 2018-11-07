FOOD & DRINK

Chow down on crab, crawfish and more at San Jose's second Claw Shack

Photo: Angelina A./Yelp

By Hoodline
If a Cajun seafood boil is what you're after, look no further than this new business. The second location for North Valley Creole joint Claw Shack is now open at 2847 S. White Road in Evergreen.

Diners can order seafood by the pound or in combinations, dressed with eight signature sauces including garlic butter and the house special Shackie's. A la carte seafood choices include snow crab clusters, king crab legs, headless and head-on, shrimp, lobster tail and more.

Fried chicken, shrimp and calamari are all on offer too, as are garlic noodles, jambalaya, shrimp gumbo and smoky Cajun sausages. You can check out the full menu here.

The new arrival has already begun building a local fan base, with a five-star rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp.

"Their food is always cooked to perfection," said Anna T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 29. "Our favorite to order is the shrimp with heads on."

And Janet N. wrote, "The shrimp was so fresh, big and plump. The Shackie's sauce was a good balance of sweet, garlicky, savory and not too salty."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Claw Shack is open from 3 p.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 3 p.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, noon-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Jose
FOOD & DRINK
Ozu Ramen Kitchen makes Downtown debut with noodles, rice bowls and more
SF Eats: Italian Homemade Co. expands in North Beach, Minas Brazilian closes in Hayes Valley
Oz Pizza owner to bring 'Quickie Burgers and Shakes' to Castro
FiDi's Palio D'Asti rebooting after 28 years with new concept called 'Palio'
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Bombing suspect allegedly targeted cops at Nia Wilson march
2018 ELECTION RESULTS: Which CA propositions passed, failed
White House suspends press pass of CNN's Jim Acosta
High fire danger may cause some in North Bay to lose power
Fire traps 2 people in SJ after suspected domestic dispute
WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: SF Giants to celebrate Willie McCovey's life
What happens with Daylight Saving Time in California
SF mayor says she's ready to work with supporters of Prop C
Show More
Election will shake up Oakland City Council
Midterm results, updates for California November voting
8 Months Later: Questions linger about security after veterans home shooting
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
Google identifies employee hit and killed by company shuttle bus
More News