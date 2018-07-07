COSTCO

Costco food court menu gets healthier items; Polish dog gone

Costco is making some changes on the food court menu. (KGO-TV )

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Costco is making some changes on the food court menu as the warehouse chain shakes things up a bit.

RELATED: Costco fans of Polish dog start petition to get it back on the menu

It has removed the Polish dog from the menu at some of its locations.

RELATED: Costco customers devastated after Polish dogs removed from food court menu
You can still get the original hot dog and soda deal for $1.50.

You'll also notice some healthier additions including a new acai fruit bowl, an organic burger and plant-based protein salad.

