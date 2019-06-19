If you've got a sweet tooth, you may want to order your next birthday cake from Costco.
Someone bought a giant, strawberry frosted donut cake topped with pink icing, M&M's and sprinkles.
A buyer said the cake weighs about two pounds.
The donut cake costs about $10, but it's only available at Costco stores in Australia right now.
But maybe in the future, it will make its way to Costco stores here in the Bay Area.
Costco selling giant donut cake with frosting and sprinkles
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News