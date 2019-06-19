Food & Drink

Costco selling giant donut cake with frosting and sprinkles

If you've got a sweet tooth, you may want to order your next birthday cake from Costco.

Someone bought a giant, strawberry frosted donut cake topped with pink icing, M&M's and sprinkles.

A buyer said the cake weighs about two pounds.

The donut cake costs about $10, but it's only available at Costco stores in Australia right now.

But maybe in the future, it will make its way to Costco stores here in the Bay Area.
