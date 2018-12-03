Cow Hollow to get new store centered on beef jerky

Cow Hollow locals might not know that a fledgling beef jerky manufacturer has secretly been hard at work in their midst.
Founded in 2015, Made by True took over the ground-floor space at 2266 Union St., Ste. A (between Steiner and Fillmore streets) last year. Now, the company is converting part of its offices into what co-founder and CEO Jess Thomas calls "a permanent pop-up shop."
"It was never really a part of our strategy when we started the company," Thomas told Hoodline of the shop, which is set to open this Saturday, December 8. "We just sat there and worked for a year -- we just lived with it."
But in an era where nearly any product can be purchased with just a few clicks on a smartphone, Thomas was interested in the idea of selling directly to consumers.
"And what if we could sell cold brew coffee, too?" he said. "It just snowballed from there."
Made by True specializes in beef and turkey jerky, with flavor options ranging from Korean BBQ to honey-bourbon brisket. It also makes South African-style biltong (seasoned and air-dried beef) and trail mixes, which blend its jerky with ingredients like cacao nibs, nuts, raisins and roasted chickpeas.
For the first week in operation, Made by True's store will offer everything for 25 percent off, including a subscription box "for jerky junkies," Thomas said.
He added that he envisions opening the spot up for events as things progress, "for pairings and tastings and things that are a little more experiential."
"We've realized that nobody actually needs to go to a store to buy our product," Thomas said. "So, in order for this to succeed, you have to make it an experience ... it has to be more than just about buying our products."
While the company doesn't currently have any plans to open other storefronts, Thomas said that he's open to the idea.
"It's still part of our office space, so we are going to take this as it goes," he explained. "But we're designing it in a way that that there could be other opportunities down the road."
In the meantime, jerky aficionados should mark their calendars for this Saturday, when Made by True will start selling its meaty merchandise to the public.
