Cow Marlowe, a burger-focused brasserie, lands in Cow Hollow

Fans of SoMa restaurant Marlowe, take heed: a new spinoff, Cow Marlowe, has opened its doors at 3154 Fillmore St. in Cow Hollow.
Owners Anna Weinberg and James Nicholas have collaborated with chef Jennifer Puccio and pastry chef Emily Luchetti on a menu of New American tavern fare, starting with small bites like deviled eggs with pickled jalapeno and bacon or roasted bone marrow.
Entrees include stuffed sole or the signature Marlowe Burger, with caramelized onions, cheddar, bacon and horseradish aioli. Round things out with an apple tart or key lime cheesecake. You can see the full dinner menu here and the desserts here.
For libations, choose from house signature cocktails like the Oaxacan Mule (mezcal, lime, jalapeno, basil and ginger beer) or from a largely Californian, French and Argentinian wine list. The draft beer list includes an Almanac sour and a Heretic porter, along with several bottled or canned choices.
Cow Marlowe is also open late (until 2 a.m. Thursday-Saturday), with a separate late-night food menu of some of the most popular bar bites.
With a 3.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition is still finding its feet, but it's early days yet.
"You can never go wrong with the classic Marlowe Burger," wrote Yelper Lori N., noting that the crispy brussels sprouts are "perfectly fried, not greasy, and even better than potato chips."
Yelper Marisa L. said, "Great dirty martini and service. Unfortunately, our burgers were ho-hum and the accompanying fries were over salted."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Cow Marlowe is open from 4 p.m.-midnight Monday-Wednesday and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
