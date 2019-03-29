Crab, Korean BBQ and deep-dish pizza: Get these trending San Francisco restaurants on your radar

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to discover which eateries have been in the limelight this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at San Francisco businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which SF eateries are on a hot streak this spring.
Supreme Crab
Photo: Supreme Crab/Yelp
Open since January, Supreme Crab, an Asian-meets-Cajun seafood spot in Fisherman's Wharf, is trending upward compared to other businesses categorized as "Seafood" on Yelp.
Citywide, seafood spots saw a median 1.1 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, but Supreme lived up to its name, netting a massive 190.6 percent increase and maintaining a superior four-star rating throughout.
Located at 245 Jefferson St. (between Jones and Taylor streets), Supreme Crab offers massive seafood "buckets" designed to feed a crowd. Options include Dungeness crab, snow crab, shrimp, clams, crawfish or mussels, boiled with sauces from garlic butter to lemon pepper to Lousiana Cajun. "Combo buckets" offer a mix of the various seafoods, with add-ons like potatoes and corn on the cob.
For lighter appetites, there's a raw bar with oysters, snacks like popcorn shrimp and fried calamari, and clam chowder in a bread bowl.
Kkochi Grilled Korean BBQ
Photo: Liliya T./Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Lower Nob Hill's Kkochi Grilled Korean BBQ, it's a hot topic, according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "Asian Fusion" on Yelp saw a median 2.7 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, Kkochi bagged a 40.5 percent increase in new reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a healthy 4.5-star rating. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining 3.8 times more reviews than expected based on its past performance.
Open at 704 Post St. (between Jones and Leavenworth streets) since last August, fast-casual Kkochi offers to-go boxes of Korean BBQ favorites like bulgogi (marinated beef), kalbi (short ribs) or marinated honey-garlic tofu.
Each box is accompanied by rice that's been pressed into a lightly crisp waffle shape, along with two salads (regular and potato) and japchae (clear noodles with vegetables). Bibimbap and kimchi fried rice boxes are offered as well.
For those seeking a light snack, Kkochi also offers fresh-grilled skewers of marinated chicken, beef, pork or tofu, with a spicy sauce for dipping.
Gai Chicken Rice
Photo: Jiann m./Yelp
The Castro's Gai Chicken Rice is currently on the upswing, compared to other Vietnamese restaurants on Yelp.
While businesses categorized as "Vietnamese" on Yelp saw a median 0.9 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, Gai saw its reviews soar by 24.3 percent -- with its Yelp rating declining slightly from 4.5 stars to four stars.
Open for business at 3463 16th St. (between Sharon and Dehon streets) since December, Gai specializes in a classic Asian dish: poached chicken served over fragrant rice cooked in chicken broth, and accompanied by a side of extra broth for sipping.
Diners have their choice of Thai, Singaporean or Vietnamese dipping sauces on the side. The Vietnamese sauce is sweet and tangy, with hints of ginger, citrus and fish sauce.
Cellarmaker House of Pizza
Photo: Dawn B./Yelp
Is Bernal Heights's Cellarmaker House of Pizza on your radar? According to Yelp review data, the new pub and pizza concept from the popular SoMa brewer is seeing plenty of action.
While businesses categorized as "Pizza" on Yelp increased their media new review count by 1.4 percent over the past month, Cellarmaker House of Pizza nabbed a 42.9 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a strong four-star rating.
Located at 3193 Mission St. (between Valencia Street and Powers Avenue.), Cellarmaker House of Pizza offers Detroit-style deep-dish pizza made with artisanal cheese and upscale ingredients, like hen-of-the-woods mushrooms and confit garlic. (There are pepperoni and Italian sausage options, too.)
Look for sides like handmade meatballs and Brussels sprouts with bacon and red pepper flakes, plus Cellarmaker's signature lineup of pale ales, IPAs, stouts and sour beers.
