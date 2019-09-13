Food & Drink

The smart cookie who guesses Oreo's new mystery flavor will win $50,000

Calling all Oreo lovers!

Nabisco has announced it's unveiling a new mystery Oreo flavor next Monday, and there's a prize involved for the smart cookie who can crack the case!

While mystery flavors are nothing new, it's been two years since the limited-edition secret treats hit the shelves. The last mystery flavor was revealed to be Fruity Pebbles.



The winner who guesses it correctly could win $50,000!

Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo took up the challenge and he is convinced it's French toast.



Nabisco says it will be dropping clues for fans about this cookie caper on the Oreo Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcontestsmysterycookiesoreo
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
Bay Area remembers rock n' roll singer Eddie Money
Beloved Pleasanton track coach becomes new US citizen
Friday the 13th full moon to rise this week
Former Warriors guard Shaun Livingston retires from NBA
Cellphone photos leaked of Bay Area suspect in death of Italian officer
East Bay braces for hot weather
Show More
PG&E reaches $11B settlement with insurers over NorCal wildfires
4-year-old Texas boy allegedly told to cut hair or wear dress
Rent Control: What to know about California's newly-approved bill
Eddie Money, 'Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies at 70
Univ. of Tennessee offers scholarship to boy after viral T-shirt
More TOP STORIES News