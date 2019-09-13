The smart cookie who guesses Oreo's new mystery flavor will win $50,000

Nabisco has announced it's unveiling a new mystery Oreo flavor next Monday, and there's a prize involved for the smart cookie who can crack the case!
While mystery flavors are nothing new, it's been two years since the limited-edition secret treats hit the shelves. The last mystery flavor was revealed to be Fruity Pebbles.
The winner who guesses it correctly could win $50,000!
Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo took up the challenge and he is convinced it's French toast.
Nabisco says it will be dropping clues for fans about this cookie caper on the Oreo Facebook page.