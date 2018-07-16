Cracked & Battered opens in Potrero Hill

A new eatery has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 1434 18th St. in Potrero Hill, the newcomer is called Cracked & Battered.
Located between Connecticut and Missouri streets, the family-owned business is currently offering a soft-opening menu that features an assortment of breakfast and brunch options.
Look out for offerings like chicken with a Belgian waffle ($16); nasi goreng with two fried eggs and a piece of fried chicken ($14.50); shakshouka with two eggs, house seasoning and a pita ($13); and the barbecue chicken sandwich with a side of fries ($12).
Sides include turkey sausage, eggs and seasonal fruit and the beverage menu features tea, coffee, juice and soda.
The new restaurant has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven Yelp reviews.
Travis B., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 3, wrote, "I ordered the chicken and waffles and was very happy with the delicious (and plentiful) plate that appeared - what a great breakfast to kick off the day."
And Marshall Y. wrote, "Ordered the nasi goreng which was, as advertised in its description, 'hearty.' The chicken was very nicely battered and juicy. At first glance it didn't look like a large portion but turned out there is a whole well of food in what looks at first glance as a plate."
Cracked & Battered is open from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
