Creek House Dim Sum Restaurant debuts dim sum favorites in Walnut Creek

Sea cucumber with XO sauce. | Photo: Creek House Dim Sum Restaurant/Yelp

A new dim sum establishment has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Creek House Dim Sum Restaurant, the new addition is located at 1291 Parkside Drive.

On the extensive menu, look for dim sum offerings like baked egg custard, barbecue pork buns with cilantro, crispy black sesame buns, steamed spare ribs and more. Notable shareable entrees include dishes, such as crispy rib eye steak cubes, pumpkin chicken clay pot and Macao-style salty pork leg.

There are lunch specials on offer, too: kung pao chicken or beef, sweet and sour pork or braised tofu, all served with soup of the day and steamed or fried rice.

With a 3.5-star rating out of 37 reviews on Yelp so far, Creek House Dim Sum Restaurant is still finding its footing.

Clarissa C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 1, wrote, "Dim sum is pretty decent here, though they do have some service and staffing issues and are a bit pricey for some staples."

But Yelper Kat A. was impressed: "We ate here on a Sunday and it was pretty busy but the wait wasn't long. I think it's safe to say this is the best dim sum in the East Bay."

And Sappho C. wrote, "Food is actually very good. It tasted fresh and everything was top notch, but they really need to work out their kinks."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Creek House Dim Sum Restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
