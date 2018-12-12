Creekwood brings Neapolitan pizza and fresh pasta to South Berkeley

Hungry? A new neighborhood Italian spot has you covered. The newcomer, called Creekwood, is located at 3121 Sacramento St. (between Woolsey and 67th streets).
Located in a former bike shop, the interior boasts some unique details, like walls of old growth reclaimed wood, custom iron and woodwork, and lighting made from sandblasted Jack Daniels bottles.
Restaurant partners Greg Poulios and Mark Louie both spent time at San Francisco's Zuppa, and have brought to Creekwood former Zuppa chef Liam Bonner. The restaurant specializes in Neapolitan-style pizzas made in a pizza oven, as well as fresh pastas, salads and sides like Brussels sprouts and farro.
Drinks include wines by the glass, cider, and beer on tap. Espresso drinks are made with coffee from Oakland's Mr. Espresso. Check out the latest seasonal menu here.
Creekwood has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of 38 reviews on Yelp.
Becca W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 3, wrote, "Incredible food, warm and welcoming atmosphere and excellent service. The owners are locals who have been working on the restaurant for a few years."
Yelper Robert G. added, "The food was absolutely wonderful, from preparation to presentation, very pleasing. We each ordered different dishes and each one was fantastic."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Creekwood is open from 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
